GCS: Four more persons infected with novel coronavirus have died; death toll 1,170. Four more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, with the total death toll in Romania reaching thus 1,170, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Saturday. It's about two women and two men, aged between 54 and 89 years old. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]