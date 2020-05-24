 
May 24, 2020

PNL celebrates 145th anniversary, PM Orban participates in the inauguration of the National Museum “Bratianu”
Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Sunday participates in the inauguration of the National Museum “Bratianu”, headquartered at Florica Villa, the former residence of the Bratianu family in Stefanesti. The event took place on the occasion of the 145th anniversary since the establishment of the (...)

