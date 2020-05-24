GCS reports 213 new cases of COVID-19 in Romania; total number of persons infected reaches 18,070

GCS reports 213 new cases of COVID-19 in Romania; total number of persons infected reaches 18,070. A number of 213 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last information that bring the total case count to 18,070, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday. Of the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]