 
Romaniapress.com

May 24, 2020

MAE announces the repatriation of 125 Romanians who were aboard several cruise ships
May 24, 2020

MAE announces the repatriation of 125 Romanians who were aboard several cruise ships.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announced on Sunday the return to the country of 125 Romanian citizens who were on cruise ships abroad. In a press release sent on Sunday to AGERPRES, MAE informs that, on Saturday evening, 45 Romanian citizens and a citizen of the Kingdom of Thailand, a family member of a Romanian citizen, returned to the country. Citizens worked as sailors on several cruise ships in the harbor of Manila, Philippines. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Romanian Embassies in Manila and Belgrade, has taken the necessary steps both with the employing company and with the Philippine and Serbian authorities to allow the disembarkation and transit of Romanian citizens for repatriation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. The Romanian citizens returned to the country with two charter flights contracted by the company, on the route Manila-Belgrade, Belgrade-Bucharest. The same flights facilitated the repatriation of 20 Moldovan citizens, who continued their journey from Bucharest to their destination. The MAE also informed that, on Sunday morning, another 80 Romanian citizens returned to the country, who were part of the crews on cruise ships located in Puerto Vallarta, United Mexican States. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the General Consular Office of Romania in Los Angeles, the Romanian Embassy in Washington, the Romanian Embassy in Mexico City and the Romanian Embassy in Belgrade, has made constant efforts with the American, Mexican and Serbian authorities to facilitate the disembarkation, transit and repatriation of the Romanian citizens, according to the same source. The Romanian citizens returned to the country through two charter flights contracted by the employing company, on the route Puerto Vallarta-Belgrade, Belgrade-Bucharest. These flights also facilitated the repatriation of 11 citizens of the Republic of Moldova, who continued their journey from Bucharest to their destination, and four foreign citizens who resident in Romania also returned to the country - two Mexican citizens, one Indian citizen and one British citizen. These were all steps taken to facilitate the return to the country of Romanian citizens who were temporarily traveling abroad and who have been affected by the measures meant to protect people's health and by the traveling restrictions adopted in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, states the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

MApN: A team of 15 experts to go on a mission in the US, in the context of COVID-19 pandemic A team of 15 specialists from the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), made of five doctors, five nurses and five military experts in the CBRN field, will leave, on Monday, in the USA, to offer support to the authorities in the state of Alabama in the context of measures to combat the COVID-19 (...)

Muslim faithful in Romania celebrate Ramazan Bayram The Muslim faithful starting on May 24, for three days, will be celebrating Ramazan Bayrman, also called the Bayram of Sweets, a press release sent to AGERPRES by the Mufti of the Muslim Cult in Romania informs. Religious events dedicated to the great Islamic celebration started in the morning, (...)

PNL celebrates 145th anniversary, PM Orban participates in the inauguration of the National Museum "Bratianu" Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Sunday participates in the inauguration of the National Museum “Bratianu”, headquartered at Florica Villa, the former residence of the Bratianu family in Stefanesti. The event took place on the occasion of the 145th anniversary since the establishment of the (...)

GCS reports 213 new cases of COVID-19 in Romania; total number of persons infected reaches 18,070 A number of 213 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last information that bring the total case count to 18,070, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday. Of the (...)

Muslims in Romania celebrate Ramazan Bayram as of Sunday The Muslim faithful starting on May 24, for three days, will be celebrating Ramazan Bayrman, also called the Bayram of Sweets, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES by the Mufti of the Muslim Cult in Romania. Religious events dedicated to the great Islamic celebration will start at 6.07 am, (...)

PSD launches petition to protect rights of Romanian workers in EU Social Democratic Party (PSD) has launched a petition online by which it asks for the support of the European Parliament to ensure that the European laws in terms of social and medical protection and the rights of the Romanian workers as Romanian citizens are being observed in the European (...)

GCS: Four more persons infected with novel coronavirus have died; death toll 1,170 Four more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, with the total death toll in Romania reaching thus 1,170, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Saturday. It's about two women and two men, aged between 54 and 89 years old. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |