MApN: A team of 15 experts to go on a mission in the US, in the context of COVID-19 pandemic



MApN: A team of 15 experts to go on a mission in the US, in the context of COVID-19 pandemic.

A team of 15 specialists from the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), made of five doctors, five nurses and five military experts in the CBRN field, will leave, on Monday, in the USA, to offer support to the authorities in the state of Alabama in the context of measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. "The Ministry of National Defence staff will provide, for a period of approximately two weeks, specialized support to American counterparts in several care and medical treatment units in the state of Alabama. The team will get informed first on what are the methods of combat of the virus applied in the US, both in the medical field and in terms of the CBRN defence," informed a press release posted on Sunday on the MApN website. The cooperation between Romania and the state of Alabama takes place under the auspices of the State Partnership Program launched in 1993, a programme coordinated by the U.S. European Command (EUCOM). "The strengthening of the Strategic Partnership with the US represents a major objective of Romania's foreign and defence policy. The defence dimension represents a basic pillar of it", the same source also shows. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Oana Popescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)