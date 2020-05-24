ForMin Aurescu, U.S. Ambassadsor Zuckerman discuss the outlooks of strengthening the Romania-U.S. Strategic Partnership

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu welcomed on Friday U.S. Ambassador to Bucharest Adrian Zuckerman. The two officials talked about bilateral cooperation in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the announcement regarding the withdrawal of the U.S. from the Open Skies Treaty, the recent