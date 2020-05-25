Centrul Medical Unirea, Largest Company in Regina Maria Network, Sees Revenue Up 24% to RON565M in 2019

Centrul Medical Unirea, Largest Company in Regina Maria Network, Sees Revenue Up 24% to RON565M in 2019. Centrul Medical Unirea (CMU), the largest company in the Regina Maria network, the second largest private healthcare provider in Romania, posted RON565 million revenue in 2019, an increase of 24% on 2018, financial analysis platform Confidas data (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]