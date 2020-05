Parcel Delivery Group Nemo Express Ends 2019 with RON186M Revenue

Parcel Delivery Group Nemo Express Ends 2019 with RON186M Revenue. Nemo Express Logistic and Nemo Prod Com Impex, the companies part of the parcel delivery group Nemo Express, posted RON186 million (EUR39 million) revenue in 2019, an increase of 34% on 2018, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]