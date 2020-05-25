Romanian carrier Tarom announces one-off flights to several European countries

Romanian carrier Tarom announces one-off flights to several European countries. Romanian flag carrier Tarom announced on Facebook that it would operate one-off flights from Bucharest to Italy, Spain, Belgium, and the Netherlands, on May 26 and 28. The flights will take place under the special conditions established under the state of alert by government decision (HG) (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]