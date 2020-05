Romanian restaurants hope to operate normally starting July 1

Romanian restaurants hope to operate normally starting July 1. The employers' association in Romania's HoReCa industry, HORA, agreed with prime minister Ludovic Orban on a plan to reopen the restaurants and resume normal operations as of July 1, Profit.ro reported. The program is awaiting a reconfirmation from the Government. In parallel, the sanitary (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]