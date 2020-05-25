RO Govt. extends allowances to electricity-intensive industrial consumers
Romania's Government has extended facilities to selected electricity-intensive consumers. These subsidies cover the emission allowances cost that is included in the final price of electricity. According to the minister of economy and energy Virgil Popescu, the Government offered this facility (...)
