Mazars Romania: The Retail Industry – a journey of survival with frugal innovation, Blue Ocean Strategy, supply chain differentiation, and fiscal amendments

Mazars Romania: The Retail Industry – a journey of survival with frugal innovation, Blue Ocean Strategy, supply chain differentiation, and fiscal amendments. Before Romania was hit by the pandemic in 2020, food retailers had constant profits and clients. As for non-food retailers, they enjoyed exponential increases in profits, especially malls, which were full of hundreds of people every day. Wholesale turnover increased by 12.6% in the first two (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]