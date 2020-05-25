Convergence Program: Romania GDP Seen Down 14.4% In 2Q/2020; Return To Slight Economic Growth Expected In 3Q

Convergence Program: Romania GDP Seen Down 14.4% In 2Q/2020; Return To Slight Economic Growth Expected In 3Q. Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to contract 14.4% in the second quarter of 2020 (April-June), followed by return to slight growth, of nearly 1%, in the third quarter of 2020 and of nearly 3% in the last four months of 2020, per a forecast presented by the Finance Ministry in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]