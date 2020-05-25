Secular forests in Romania will be protected by law, environment minister says
Secular forests in Romania will be protected by law, environment minister says.
The secular forests in Romania will be taken out of the economic circuit and will be placed under protection at national level, according to environment minister Costel Alexe. “We made a national decision: the secular forests in Romania leave the economic circuit and come under protection. The (...)
