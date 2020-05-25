Confusion over repatriation of dozens of Sri Lankan workers left stranded at Bucharest airport

Confusion over repatriation of dozens of Sri Lankan workers left stranded at Bucharest airport. Dozens of Sri Lankan citizens who worked at a textile factory in Botosani, in northeastern Romania, were transported to Bucharest’s main airport on Sunday evening, as they were told they would be repatriated. However, there was no flight scheduled for them, so they were left stranded at the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]