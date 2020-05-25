Convergence Program: Romania Public Debt To Reach 40.9% Of GDP End-2020, Below 60% Limit Under Maastricht Treaty

Convergence Program: Romania Public Debt To Reach 40.9% Of GDP End-2020, Below 60% Limit Under Maastricht Treaty. Romania’s government debt, under the EU methodology, reached 35.2% of the gross domestic product (GDP) end-2019, and is expected to reach 40.9% of the GDP in 2020, given the nearly 1.9% economic downturn, the depreciation of the leu against the euro and the effects generated by the spread of the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]