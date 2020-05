Conpet Ploiesti Seeks to Invest RON3M in Solar Power Production

Romanian state-run oil transporter Conpet Ploiesti (COTE.RO) seeks to invest RON3 million to install solar power production capabilities in five of its locations, according to its 2020-2025 investment strategy. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]