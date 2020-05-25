Western Romania: Museum dedicated to Neolithic sanctuary to be built in Parţa

The National Museum of Banat in Timişoara, in western Romania, will set up a museum in Parţa, the site where a 7,000-year-old Neolithic sanctuary was discovered, News.ro reported. The museum will be built in an EU-funded project in a partnership where the Serbian authorities of Novi Knezevac