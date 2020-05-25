(P) What exactly is a refurbished phone and why are we reluctant to buy one?



(P) What exactly is a refurbished phone and why are we reluctant to buy one?.

First of all, it’s clearly not a new phone. But is it as good as a new one? What does ‘refurbishing’ exactly mean and why should it be seen as a beneficial choice for the consumer? Fenix.eco answers these questions. Let’s say you decided to buy yourself that new shiny smartphone on which you spent (...)