COVID-19 cases surpass 18,200 in Romania, over 11,600 patients declared cured. The Romanian authorities have confirmed a total of 18,283 cases of coronavirus by Monday, May 25, according to the official daily report released at 13:00. A total of 213 people tested positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours. The number of confirmed patients who have (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]