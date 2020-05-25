Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 213 to 18,283

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 213 to 18,283. As many as 213 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last report, bringing the total count to 18,283, the Group of Strategic Communication (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. Of the people confirmed positive 11,630 have been declared cured and discharged. As many as 177 coronavirus patients are in intensive care. Romania's COVID-19 death toll to date is 1,193 people. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]