ING Bank Romania Net Profit Plunges 27% To RON143M In 1Q/2020 Under COVID-19 Impact. Lender ING Bank Romania on Monday said its revenue grew 9% to RON533 million and its net profit plunged 27% to RON143 million on the year in the first quarter of 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]