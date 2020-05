Natural history museum in Bucharest reopens on June 1

Grigore Antipa Natural History Museum, one of the most visited in Bucharest, will reopen on June 1, the institution announced in a Facebook post. The museum said it would reopen by complying with all requirements to ensure the visitors' safety. Luis Ovidiu Popa, the manager of the museum, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]