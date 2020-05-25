Italian company wins contract to expand dolphinarium in Romanian seaside city

Italian company wins contract to expand dolphinarium in Romanian seaside city. Italian construction company Manelli Impresa won the contract for the expansion of the dolphinarium in Constanta, a city at the Romanian seaside. The contract, with a value of RON 17.64 million (EUR 3.65 million) without VAT, was awarded following a tender, Profit.ro reported. Hidro Salt B 92 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]