Bittnet to Switch from AeRO to Regulated Market on June 3

Bittnet to Switch from AeRO to Regulated Market on June 3. The Bucharest stock exchange's board of governors on Monday approved the listing of Bittnet Systems (BNET.RO), a local integrator of IT&C solutions, on the regulated market starting June 3. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]