Bucharest City Halls start population testing program to establish the degree of immunization

Bucharest City Halls start population testing program to establish the degree of immunization. Bucharest general mayor Gabriela Firea and the six district mayors started on Monday the second population testing program, meant to establish the degree of immunization regarding the infection with the new coronavirus. The tests are carried out at the National Arena, and the interpretation of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]