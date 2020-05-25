EduMin Anisie: Romanian school is below level of challenges of current generations of students

EduMin Anisie: Romanian school is below level of challenges of current generations of students. Romanian school is below the level of challenges faced by the current generations of students and has remained captive to conservative formulas, said on Monday the Minister of Education, Monica Anisie, in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies, at the debate of the simple motion dubbed "Step by step we have reached educational collapse - PNL created Un-Educated Romania" signed by 93 deputies from Pro Romania and PSD (Social Democratic Party). "In these 30 years since the Revolution, the modernization of the Romanian school was not a real and consistent one. The exception is (the year) 2011, which was marked by the emergence of the first education law aimed at profoundly changing the education system. But this law, just one year after implementation, has been changed as you came to government. You can submit as many motions as you like, but do not spare your own ministers who have managed the Romanian school the most in these years. Romanian school is below the level of challenges faced by current generations of students. Yes, the Romanian school has remained captive to conservative formulas, a system that does not emphasize the student's abilities, but on the ability to accumulate knowledge and to reproduce it without being taught how to correlate pieces of information and adapt them to their realities," the minister told the motion's signatories. "I agree that the Romanian school is not a school to help the child or young person to find out who they are and where they are going. Can I be blamed for this?! I've been a minister for almost seven months. Could I have solved in seven months what your ministers failed in all these years in office? Why has the Romanian school not been prepared for the online education? Where are the 2.2 billion lei promised two years ago for the purchase of tablets for Romanian students?" said Monica Anisie. The Minister of Education added that funds will be allocated through the "Home School" national programme and internet-connected devices for the approximately 250,000 children from disadvantaged milieus will be purchased. The Chamber of Deputies is debating the motion against the Minister of Education and Research on Monday. The vote will be cast on Wednesday.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]