Motion vs EduMin: Succession of controversial measures. The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has given solutions rejected countless times by the Government, and the simple motion against the Minister of Education, a democratic procedure, is also an opportunity for dialogue, Social Democrat MP Camelia Gavrila said on Monday. "I remind Madam Minister that PSD had a constructive approach, we voted for the Government in difficult conditions, we voted for the state of emergency, the state of alert, countless emergency ordinances. (...) It was a time of waiting, of patience, of tolerance, precisely because the situation we face is very complex. The system you coordinate is very complex (...) This system affects the whole of society (...) We have given countless solutions that your Government has often rejected,", said Camelia Gavrila during the debates on the simple motion on education entitled "Step by step we have reached an educational collapse - the PNL [National Liberal party] has created Uneducated Romania." According to her, the "partial answers" given in the plenary by the Minister of Education brought a series of clarifications, but, on the other hand, "they gave the feeling of a space of parallel dialogues". "The patience I have shown no longer exists. (...) There was a succession of controversial measures, orders that have been canceled one moment to the other, imperfections, confusions, the announcement of measures before having legal substance. An amateurism that has created a source of confusion. (...) We should get out of this indeterminacy and approach the issue of education seriously, professionally," said the PSD deputy.