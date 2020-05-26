Court rejects former Romanian Social Democrat leader’s jail release request

Romania's High Court of Cassation and Justice (HCCJ) rejected on Monday, May 25, the appeal filed by former Social Democrat leader Liviu Dragnea against the execution of his jail sentence, Hotnews.ro reported. The decision is final. Dragnea requested to be released from the jail, arguing that (...)