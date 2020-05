IT group migrates to main market of Bucharest Stock Exchange

IT group migrates to main market of Bucharest Stock Exchange. Romanian tech group Bittnet Systems is the first company to move from the alternative trading system AeRO to the primary market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). Its shares will start trading on the regulated market on June 3. BVB approved the transfer on Monday. Bittnet Systems (BNET)