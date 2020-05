ING Bank Romania’s profit drops on higher risk costs

ING Bank Romania’s profit drops on higher risk costs. ING Bank Romania recorded a net profit of RON 143 million (EUR 29.5 mln) in the first quarter of 2020, down 27% compared to the same period last year. The lender's revenues increased by 9%, but the risk costs also went up due to deteriorating economic prospects amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]