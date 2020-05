Air France to resume regular Bucharest-Paris flights on June 3

Air France to resume regular Bucharest-Paris flights on June 3. French air carrier Air France has announced it would resume regular flights between Paris Charles de Gaulle and Bucharest Henri Coanda airports starting June 3, 2020, after a break of approximately two months, Ziarul Financiar reported. The schedule includes in the first phase a single flight (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]