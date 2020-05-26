RO carrier Blue Air plans to resume regular flights in early July with limited routes

RO carrier Blue Air plans to resume regular flights in early July with limited routes. The largest Romanian-owned air carrier, Blue Air, will resume regular flights in early July 2020, in stages, following a program linked to mobility regulations implemented at European level. Until then, the airline will continue to operate on-demand and charter flights, depending on the travel (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]