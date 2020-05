RO energy-intensive companies to get EUR 291 mln state aid

RO energy-intensive companies to get EUR 291 mln state aid. Some 170 Romanian electricity-intensive companies will get state aid worth around EUR 291 million, related to their electricity consumption in 2019-2020, Economica.net reported after consulting official documents. The Government announced this state aid scheme last week. On May 11, the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]