RO Govt. prepares to give EUR 1 bln to firms in sectors hit by crisis

RO Govt. prepares to give EUR 1 bln to firms in sectors hit by crisis. Romania's Ministry of Economy will directly finance small and medium-sized enterprises with EUR 1 billion, state secretary Liviu Rogojinaru announced in a videoconference. The money comes from European funds not yet spent by Romania under the financial year 2014-2020, so the funds must be (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]