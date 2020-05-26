Coca-Cola Bottler Coca-Cola HBC Romania Sees Revenue Up 9% to RON2.7B in 2019

Coca-Cola HBC Romania, the largest soft drinks bottler in the country, ended 2019 with RON2.76 billion (EUR581 million) revenue, an increase of 9% on the previous year, Finance Ministry data show. The sales volume rose 5.6% over the previous year, according to the latest annual report of