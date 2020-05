Romanian authorities ponder reopening beaches on June 15

Romanian authorities ponder reopening beaches on June 15. If the number of coronavirus cases decreases or will remain low, beaches could reopen starting June 15, health minister Nelu Tătaru told local TV station B1 TV. Under the same circumstances, terraces would reopen on June 1, he said. The Romanian restaurant association HORA announced last week (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]