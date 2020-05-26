Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 2 to 1,207

Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 2 to 1,207. Two more people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, bringing the total death toll to 1,207, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday morning. These are an 82-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]