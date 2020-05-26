|
TeraPlast Group Eyes 15% Higher Turnover, Of RON478M, 32% Higher EBITDA, Of RON47M, In 1H/2020
May 26, 2020
TeraPlast Group Eyes 15% Higher Turnover, Of RON478M, 32% Higher EBITDA, Of RON47M, In 1H/2020.
TeraPlast Group, the largest Romanian producer of construction materials owned by businessman Dorel Goia, expects a turnover of RON478 million for the first half of 2020, up 15% compared with the same period in 2019, an improved profitability, with an EBITDA of RON47 million, up 32% from the (...)
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
