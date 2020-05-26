Newly-established student movement in Romania asks Govt. to cancel national exams this year

Newly-established student movement in Romania asks Govt. to cancel national exams this year. The Movement of Students in Romania – MER, an organization that claims it represents the interests of students in Romania, established during the COVID-19 pandemic, is asking the Government to cancel the Baccalaureate and the National Evaluation this year. The organization argues that the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]