GCS: 146 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Romania; total number of infected people - 18,429. A number of 146 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last information that brings the total case count to 18,429, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday. Of the people confirmed positive, 11,874 have been declared cured and discharged. As many as 181 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. To date, 1,210 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Roberto Stan; editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]