EduMin Monica Anisie: We need a restructured education system
Young Romanians need a restructured education system starting with primary school and ending with postgraduate studies, Minister of Education and Research Monica Anisie said on Tuesday, adding that it is "extremely important "for education to be seen as integrated from primary to higher education and research." Anisie participated in the event "RO-HYDROHUB, hydrogen as an alternative energy vector" organised by the Department for Sustainable Development. "We are close to the end of a cycle, 2014 - 2020, in which Romania has only partially managed to fulfil its obligations related to research - development - innovation. We see how the past couple of years have represented the development of research infrastructures in various areas. This means, on the one hand, ensuring predictable funding and, on the other hand, finding optimal solutions to attract highly qualified human resources for research that can operate and exploit infrastructures at the right level. It is true that our young people need a restructured education system, starting with primary school and ending with postgraduate studies. It is extremely important for education to be integrated from primary to higher education and research," stated the Minister. Monica Anisie said that higher education is the main provider of human resources for research, and Romania needs well-trained young people, trained for the "top" fields at European level. According to the Minister, a new research-innovation and smart specialization strategy is currently being defined, which sets new priorities that will be correlated with those at the regional level. "At the moment, a new research-innovation and intelligent specialization strategy is being defined, which will define new priorities and, in particular, will correlate the priorities from the regional level with those at the national level. The Scientific Community in Romania has a say "A well-founded strategy doubled by the Romanian Government's commitment to supporting research as a driving force for economic development means, in fact, an increase in Romanian research in the European ranking of innovation," said Anisie. She also said she hoped that, following the signing of the Memorandum on establishing measures to achieve the national objectives in the field of advanced technologies, the Romanian research will develop in a sustainable and predictable way. "This memorandum, in fact, supports the development of national projects, including the Romanian Hydrogen Hub," the Education Minister added. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)

