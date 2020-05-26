GCS: Three more persons infected with the novel coronavirus die; death toll - 1,210

GCS: Three more persons infected with the novel coronavirus die; death toll - 1,210. Three more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the COVID-19 death toll thus reaching 1,210, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Tuesday. These are three men aged between 46 and 87. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]