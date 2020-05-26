 
Gov't set to give strong support signal to research by adopting memorandum establishing ROHYDROHUB
May 26, 2020

Gov't set to give strong support signal to research by adopting memorandum establishing ROHYDROHUB.

The Romanian government wants to give a strong signal of support to research and innovation by adopting a memorandum for the establishment of the ROHYDROHUB, Romanian Hydrogen and New Energy Technologies Hub, as research in the use of hydrogen as an energy source is a component worth encouraging, according to government's Secretary General Antonel Tanase. Tanase participated on Tuesday in a debate called "RO-HYDROHUB, hydrogen as an alternative energy vector," an event organised as videoconference by the Department for Sustainable Development, where also attending were Minister of Education And Research Monica Anisie and Minister of European Funds Marcel Bolos. "The government is constantly concerned with providing the best solutions for research and innovation, as we are convinced that by developing this field we can make progress. (...) Over the next 30 years, European countries aim to become emission-neutral. Such an ambitious plan can be put into practice through an overhaul of the energy sectors. Romania will have access to European funds for investment under the financing mechanisms created at the level of the European Union. That way we have the opportunity to turn challenges into opportunities," said Tanase. He added that research into the use of hydrogen as an energy source is a component that should be supported and encouraged. "By adopting the memorandum on the establishment of the Romanian Hydrogen and New Energy Technologies Hub and by organising this event, the Romanian government wants to give a strong signal of support to research and innovation. We are a partner of research institutes, industry players and of any type of organisation that share the efforts for the sustainable development of Romania," said Tanase. He mentioned in the context that a meeting of the Interdepartmental Committee on Sustainable Development will soon take place in order to analyse the latest developments in the implementation of the National Strategy for Sustainable Development of Romania 2030. "We will soon have a meeting of the Interdepartmental Committee on Sustainable Development, chaired by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and made up of cabinet ministers, during which we will look into latest developments nationwide in implementing the strategy and the steps to be taken. Institutional instruments so far will now play a particularly important part going forward, especially as there are strong signals at EU level in support of social and economic reconstruction based on the principles of sustainable development, and one of the most important elements in that regard is the European Semester, which will take into account 17 sustainable development goals and the European Green Deal," Tanase also aid. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

