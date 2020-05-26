Kearney: M&A Market Offers Opportunities In Post-Pandemic Period; To Be Active In 2020
May 26, 2020
Seven in ten executives on the international retail and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market believe the present moment is good for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in this field, considering that the market will offer the opportunity to invest in quality goods, properly valued, per an (...)
