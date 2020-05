Romania reports more than 18,400 coronavirus cases

Romania reports more than 18,400 coronavirus cases. Romania recorded 146 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 18,429 on Tuesday, May 26, at 13:00, the authorities announced. Out of the confirmed cases, 11,874 people have recovered and were discharged from the hospital. At the same time, 1,210 coronavirus patients (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]