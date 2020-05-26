ForMins Aurescu, Szijjarto meet in Bucharest, express will to continuing to build a bilateral relationship based on mutual trust

ForMins Aurescu, Szijjarto meet in Bucharest, express will to continuing to build a bilateral relationship based on mutual trust. Romania’s Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Tuesday that in the Romanian-Hungarian relationship “a climate of trust and mutual respect” needs to be restored, calling for “restraint and discernment.” “Romania is deeply interested in moving away from a logic of defiance and confrontation and we (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]