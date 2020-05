E-Distributie companies introduce digital audiences for giving consultancy to customers

E-Distributie companies introduce digital audiences for giving consultancy to customers. The E-Distributie companies, the electricity distribution operators of the Enel Group in Romania have introduced Monday, May 25, a digital solution for audiences via web-conference services for offering consultancy to customers, for submitting the connection to the grid requests, while (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]