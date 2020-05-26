Debate on simple motion against Int Min Vela has begun in the Senate

Debate on simple motion against Int Min Vela has begun in the Senate. The debate on the simple motion entitled "Romanian democracy adrift. With a broken sail, in a time of pandemic", tabled by the Social Democrats against the Minister of the Interior, Marcel Vela, began on Tuesday in the Senate plenary. (for the word "sale" used in the motion's title, the name correspondent in Romanian is vela, which is also the same with the minister's name, Vela, ed. n.) The signatories of the motion call on the Minister of the Interior to "relinquish" the leadership of this ministry because through the issued military ordinances "a long series of contradictory decisions" was made and a series of bans were imposed, which he later annulled. According to them, the structures coordinated by Marcel Vela "did not prepare the country for the pandemic, because they minimized the risk of a pandemic despite the WHO warnings (...), did not take care to purchase protective equipment for medical staff and did not purchase in due time tests and testing equipment for the new coronavirus." The PSD senators associate the minister's name with "chaos", accusing him of "lamentably managing the arrival in the country of about one million Romanian citizens" and of turning fines into "a disguised tax on coronavirus". The Social Democrats also claim that the data on the pandemic have been "falsified" and "only information that describes a better picture than reality is provided, depriving citizens of the possibility to form a correct opinion about (...) the actual risk of the new virus' transmission."AGERPRES(RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]