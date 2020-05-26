Senate adopts simple motion against IntMin Vela

Senate adopts simple motion against IntMin Vela. The Senate plenary adopted on Tuesday by a vote of 65 to 25 and 5 abstentions the simple motion titled "Romanian democracy adrift. With broken mainsail, in the time of pandemic", filed by the Social Democrats against Interior Minister Marcel Vela. The vote was secret with balls. The signatories of the motion request the Minister of the Interior to step down because of the "long series of contradictory decisions" enacted through the recently issued military ordinances that imposed a series of bans which were annulled later on. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]